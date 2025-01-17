Hull City transfer news: Moroccan international winger joins Championship strugglers

HULL CITY have signed veteran winger Nordin Amrabat on a deal for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old Morocco international, born in Holland, has amassed over 600 appearances during a distinguished 19-year career, scoring 97 goals and providing 104 assists across spells with 10 clubs.

Amrabat was most recently at AEK Athens, where he won a Greek league and cup double in 2022-23 and played over 100 matches during a three-and-a-half-year stay, which ended earlier this month. He has honours in four countries, collecting his first piece of silverware with Dutch Eredivisie side PSV in the form of the 2008 Johan Cruyff Shield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More medals followed during his time in Türkiye with Galatasaray, winning the 2012/13 Süper Lig title, 2013/14 Turkish Cup and back-to-back Turkish Super Cups before moving to Málaga in Spain.

MKM Stadium, home of Hull City AFC. Picture: Getty.

The right-sided wide man last played in England for Watford from 2016 to 2018, making 44 Premier League appearances, followed by three seasons in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Creating 26 goals in 100 outings in Riyadh, Amrabat topped the assist charts as Al-Nassr lifted the 2018/19 Saudi league title and helped secure successive Saudi Super Cups.

Amrabat has earned 64 caps for Morocco, representing the Atlas Lions at the 2012 London Olympics, 2018 World Cup and three Africa Cup of Nations, his last tournament coming in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amrabat said: "The manager has explained how he wants the wingers to play, how they need to press and now I understand what he expects.

"I always try to help the young players and I will do more than my best on the pitch and outside the pitch. I am fit and ready to play.