Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to sign former Leicester City and Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old left England in the summer of 2024, joining La Liga side Sevilla following the expiry of his Leicester contract.

It has not quite worked out for the former Manchester City frontman, who is yet to open his account in the top tier of Spanish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town have both been linked with the Nigeria international, who has 56 caps for his country.

Kelechi Iheanacho left Leicester City at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Warren Little/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Leeds have now registered their interest in securing Iheanacho’s services.

He would arguably be a major coup for the Whites, especially considering he has spent the bulk of his career in the Premier League.

The report claims he could be available for a loan move late in the January window, although his signature may prove hard to secure if there is interest from the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Leeds were to make a move, they would be negotiating with a familiar face. Victor Orta, the club’s former director of football, is Sevilla’s sporting director.

Kelechi Iheanacho posed with Victor Orta after signing for Sevilla. | CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Joel Piroe has been Daniel Farke’s lone forward of choice this season, with Mateo Joseph second in the pecking order.

Patrick Bamford has been third-choice, while fourth-choice Joe Gelhardt has been loaned to Hull City for the remainder of the season.

Piroe has a reputation as a clinical finisher, although his work away from the box has come under scrutiny this term.