Leeds United 'join race' to sign 56-cap international forward eyed by Wolves and Ipswich Town
The 28-year-old left England in the summer of 2024, joining La Liga side Sevilla following the expiry of his Leicester contract.
It has not quite worked out for the former Manchester City frontman, who is yet to open his account in the top tier of Spanish football.
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town have both been linked with the Nigeria international, who has 56 caps for his country.
According to Football Insider, Leeds have now registered their interest in securing Iheanacho’s services.
He would arguably be a major coup for the Whites, especially considering he has spent the bulk of his career in the Premier League.
The report claims he could be available for a loan move late in the January window, although his signature may prove hard to secure if there is interest from the top flight.
If Leeds were to make a move, they would be negotiating with a familiar face. Victor Orta, the club’s former director of football, is Sevilla’s sporting director.
Joel Piroe has been Daniel Farke’s lone forward of choice this season, with Mateo Joseph second in the pecking order.
Patrick Bamford has been third-choice, while fourth-choice Joe Gelhardt has been loaned to Hull City for the remainder of the season.
Piroe has a reputation as a clinical finisher, although his work away from the box has come under scrutiny this term.
The opposite can be said for Joseph, who is often lauded for his movement and pressing but has faced criticism for his lack of composure in front of goal.
