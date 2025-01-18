Sheffield United 'closing in' on Southampton attacker in blow to Championship rivals Sunderland
A familiar face at Bramall Lane, the Chile international ended last season on loan at Sheffield United after making a temporary switch from Villareal.
The campaign ended in relegation to the Championship for the Blades, but Brereton Diaz was a bright spark and endeared himself to supporters.
Sheffield United have been strongly linked with another move for the 25-year-old, who joined Southampton on a permanent basis in the summer.
It has not quite worked out for Brereton Diaz at St Mary’s, fuelling talk of a potential return to South Yorkshire.
Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers have also been linked with the versatile attacker, although recent reports indicated he would only consider a move back to Sheffield United.
According to The Star, the Blades are closing in on the completion of a deal to take Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane.
An accomplished attacker at Championship level, he last played in the division for Blackburn before Villareal came calling in 2023.
He could be one of two forwards through the door, with the Blades also close to securing the signature of Leicester City’s Tom Cannon.
The Republic of Ireland international was recently recalled from a loan spell at Stoke City, during which he struck 11 goals in 25 appearances.
