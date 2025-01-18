Sheffield United are closing in on the loan signing of Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz, according to a report.

A familiar face at Bramall Lane, the Chile international ended last season on loan at Sheffield United after making a temporary switch from Villareal.

The campaign ended in relegation to the Championship for the Blades, but Brereton Diaz was a bright spark and endeared himself to supporters.

Sheffield United have been strongly linked with another move for the 25-year-old, who joined Southampton on a permanent basis in the summer.

Ben Brereton Diaz has struggled to make an impact at Southampton. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

It has not quite worked out for Brereton Diaz at St Mary’s, fuelling talk of a potential return to South Yorkshire.

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers have also been linked with the versatile attacker, although recent reports indicated he would only consider a move back to Sheffield United.

According to The Star, the Blades are closing in on the completion of a deal to take Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane.

Ben Brereton Diaz joined Southampton following his impressive loan spell at Sheffield United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

An accomplished attacker at Championship level, he last played in the division for Blackburn before Villareal came calling in 2023.

He could be one of two forwards through the door, with the Blades also close to securing the signature of Leicester City’s Tom Cannon.