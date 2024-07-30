Sheffield United loan gave striker the hunger to remain in Premier League

Ben Brereton Diaz says his loan spell at Sheffield United gave him the hunger to return to the Premier League next season.

The Stoke-born Chilean international joined La Liga club Villareal last summer having made his name in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

But the move did not quite work out, and he was back on loan at Bramall Lane in January, scoring six goals in 15 top-flight appearances for a relegated team.

It gave him the desire to keep playing in the division, and Southampton gave him the opportunity. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the play-off winners.

“I got the opportunity to play last season at Sheffield United and it was great for me – my first time in the Premier League and I loved every minute of it, playing on the biggest stage," he told his new club's official website.

“As soon as that six months finished, I knew for sure I wanted to come back to England. It gave me a real desire for it, and I’m happy this great club has chosen to sign me, so I’m really excited.

“Two years ago, playing in the Championship, to then going to play in La Liga and with Chile and in the Europa League, it’s definitely been big steps. I’ve met some great people and played with some great players, so every experience has been good for me and just keeps me learning."

The consortium trying to take over the Blades have let it be known they would have tried to keep Brereton Diaz had their buyout been signed off in time, although Brereton Diaz's comments suggest Championship football would not have appealed.