Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are reportedly vying to sign forward Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

The 21-year-old was a wanted man last summer, with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday among the clubs who were linked with a swoop. He did leave Everton but not for Yorkshire, instead joining Leicester City on a permanent basis.

Having shone during a loan spell at Preston North End, much was expected from Cannon in his maiden Foxes campaign. However, injury and stiff competition for places limited him to 13 league outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is once again being linked with a summer switch, with reporter Alan Nixon crediting Sheffield United with interest on his Patreon page. Blades boss Chris Wilder is said to be keen on landing the frontman, who represents the Republic of Ireland on the international stage.

Tom Cannon struck twice in 13 league appearances for Leicester City last term. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cannon would arguably be an ideal replacement for Oli McBurnie, who has joined Spanish side Las Palmas following the expiry of his Blades deal.

Stoke City and West Brom are also said to be battling to strike a loan deal for Cannon, who is believed to be keen on regular game time during the 2024/25 campaign.

Sheffield United have already made five senior signings this summer, conducting some shrewd business against the backdrop of a takeover process. As well as Cannon, the Blades have been linked with former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett and ex-Southampton winger Stuart Armstrong.