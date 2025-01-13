Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz reportedly favours a move back to Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old joined the Saints from Villareal on a permanent basis in the summer, but has struggled to get going at St Mary’s.

His struggles have fuelled talk of a return to Bramall Lane, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

According to Sky Sports, there have been approaches from Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers for the Chile international.

However, the report claims he will only consider Sheffield United as a loan destination this month.

If Bramall Lane is not his loan destination, it is believed he will happily fight for minutes as Southampton battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

It is believed he will only consider a switch suitable for his family, with his partner due to give birth soon.

Brereton Diaz is familiar with Sheffield, although Southampton reportedly want a contractual guarantee that a loan would be made permanent if promotion is secured.

Sheffield United have also been linked with Leicester City’s Tom Cannon, who is currently on loan at Stoke City, and former Blades frontman Oli McBurnie.