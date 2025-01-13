Sheffield Wednesday 'enquire' about 11-goal marksman as Sheffield United and Sunderland 'look into' deal
The 22-year-old was loaned to the Potters in the summer, with regular time in the Premier League with Leicester appearing unlikely.
He has been a bright spark in a turbulent campaign for Stoke, registering 11 goals and endearing himself to the club’s supporters.
However, there has been talk of Championship rivals looking to prise Cannon from Stoke for weeks.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, both of the EFL’s Sheffield clubs have shown interest in the Republic of Ireland international.
Wednesday are said to have enquired about Cannon’s availability, while the Blades are thought be to looking into the possibility of a deal.
Sunderland are also said to be in the hunt for the forward, who notched against the Black Cats in the FA Cup at the weekend.
The report claims there is a break clause in Cannon’s Stoke contract that expires on Wednesday (January 15), therefore a decision on his future may soon be made.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made his desire to strengthen this month clear and the Blades have also been linked with their former frontman Oli McBurnie.
A deal for Cannon could reportedly include a loan-to-buy agreement, suggesting Leicester do not see a long-term future for him as a Foxes player.
