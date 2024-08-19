Stoke City are reportedly trying to land Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, who has also been linked with Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

Last month, Stoke were reported to be in a battle for the Foxes frontman with both the Blades and the Baggies. Cannon only joined Leicester last summer but saw his maiden campaign derailed by injury.

Leicester sealed promotion to the Premier League in his absence, but the increase in competition has made regular game time for Cannon seemingly unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was reported to be a target for a range of Championship clubs last year before Leicester secured his signature. While still on Everton’s books, he was reportedly eyed by the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

Leicester City's Tom Cannon has been linked with the likes of Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Stoke have turned their attention back to Cannon after losing new arrival Sam Gallagher to injury.

While the Potters are said to be willing to pay nearly all of Cannon’s salary, Leicester’s own troubles in their forward search are believed to be a potential hurdle. They have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew, although have not yet managed to push a deal over the line.