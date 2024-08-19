Stoke City 'trying' to recruit Leicester City man also eyed by Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion
Last month, Stoke were reported to be in a battle for the Foxes frontman with both the Blades and the Baggies. Cannon only joined Leicester last summer but saw his maiden campaign derailed by injury.
Leicester sealed promotion to the Premier League in his absence, but the increase in competition has made regular game time for Cannon seemingly unlikely.
He was reported to be a target for a range of Championship clubs last year before Leicester secured his signature. While still on Everton’s books, he was reportedly eyed by the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Stoke have turned their attention back to Cannon after losing new arrival Sam Gallagher to injury.
While the Potters are said to be willing to pay nearly all of Cannon’s salary, Leicester’s own troubles in their forward search are believed to be a potential hurdle. They have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew, although have not yet managed to push a deal over the line.
Cannon managed just 13 appearances in the Championship for Leicester last season and scored twice.
