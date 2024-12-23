Championship rivals 'battling' to sign former Sheffield United, Bradford City and Barnsley forward
The 28-year-old currently plies his trade in La Liga, having left Sheffield United for Spain during the summer.
He has made 16 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring twice and registering three assists.
It appears he may have the opportunity to return to England soon, with The Sun crediting Burnley and Blackburn with interest in his services.
Both clubs are targeting promotion to the Premier League and are believed to be keen on setting up a loan deal.
A vastly experienced forward at Championship level, McBurnie has previously been promoted out of the division with Sheffield United.
While more commonly associated with the Blades and Swansea City, McBurnie also counts Bradford and Barnsley among his former clubs.
He started his career with the Bantams, joining their academy from Leeds United and going on to make 20 first-team appearances.
The Scotland-capped marksman represented Barnsley in 2018, scoring nine goals in 17 outings after making a loan switch from Swansea.
He would arguably be a coup for most Championship club, with his time at Sheffield United an example of his usefulness in a promotion charge.
Speaking earlier this year about his decision to join Las Palmas, McBurnie said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.
“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”
Burnley sit third in the Championship, while Blackburn occupy fifth place after emerging as something of a surprise package.
