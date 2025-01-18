Sheffield United 2 Norwich City 0: Polished Blades put pressure on Championship rivals and close in on transfer breakthroughs

AT a venue which used to stage first-class cricket cricket matches, Sheffield United - in cricketing parlance - put scoreboard pressure on their top-two rivals.

With Burnley and Sunderland drawing on Friday - the perfect development for the Blades, Chris Wilder’s side went into bat and put pressure on the aforesaid duo and Leeds United, in action in a Yorkshire derby versus Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunch-time, with three comfortable points to return to the top.

It was a good day for United after some recent home wobbles. Harrison Burrows was the unlikely goal hero with strikes in each half, including a penalty - his first goals at Bramall Lane, with the victory sweetened by developments off the pitch.

United are closing in on finally completing the signing of Ben Brereton Diaz, on loan from Southampton, to make a much-needed transfer breakthrough, while they are also reportedly finalising a deal to sign in-demand striker Tom Cannon.

Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows scores their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich at Bramall Lane. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

On the pitch, this was the sort of professional and comfortable win that all promotion-chasing sides hanker for at this time of year.

United deservedly led at the interval following a half of football that reflected well on both sides from a technical perspective, even if Norwich did create one or two problems for themselves in playing out from the back.

It led to their undoing on 22 minutes with Burrows being the finisher after an errant pass out from Shane Duffy was intercepted.

Norwich created some nice little pockets of space, particularly down United’s right and some of their passing at close quarters was pleasing on the eye, as was United’s.

But it was the hosts who possessed more conviction and danger in the final third and they were good value for their advantage.

They missed a glorious chance to double their tally ahead of the break when McCallum’s pass inside was flicked on brilliantly by Hamer to Callum O’Hare, but Angus Gunn made a key one-on-one block.

The sight of Tyrese Campbell on the bench was a particularly pleasing one for United, as was the presence of Josh Sargent, named among the Canaries’ replacements.

Both sides settled early, but it was the hosts who had the half-chances.

Rhian Brewster, starting up top with Hamer in an advanced role, saw a low shot deflected just wide after Marcondes was tardy before Hamer shot fiercely at Gunn, with his effort also taking a deflection.

The Blades' best chance arrived when ex-Canary Sam McCallum, playing on the left of midfield, was free from a corner in a great position after Brewster cleverly flicked on Burrows’ flat delivery, but his effort was wayward and lacked composure. Fortunately, United were ahead soon after.

Duffy’s pass was cut out and the ball broke in a central position for Burrows, who chested the ball down before seeing his low drive arrow towards Gunn’s left-hand corner. The keeper got a touch to push the attempt onto his near post and the ball then spun towards the opposite post, clipping it before eventually creeping over the line.

The Blades went close to a spectacular second which would have brought the house down. Hamer dispossessed Christene after initial pressure from Davies. He spotted Gunn off his line and took aim with an audacious effort from half-way. The frantically backpedalling Norwich keeper made an important tip-over in the circumstances.

It did not take long for Sargent to enter the fray on the resumption, to the delight of the Norwich contingent.

Hat was soon tempered when Christene made a poor, needless challenge on McCallum, going through the back of the Blades player who was travelling away from goal in clumsy fashion after a corner was only half-cleared. It was a stick-on penalty.

Brewster tried to assume duties, but home players pulled rank and it was a wise decision. Burrows left-footed strike was precise, low and clinical and bear Gunn, diving to his right.

The Norwich keeper then earned his keep to make a fantastic reaction save to prevent Doyle from scoring an inadvertent own goal after O’Hare’s deflected strike was initially blocked.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Seriki 72), Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum (Norrington-Davies 78); Davies (Campbell 86), Peck; Hamer, O’Hare, Burrows; Brewster. Substitutes unused: Faxon, Baptiste, Marsh, One, Blacker, Hampson.

Norwich City: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Doyle, Chrisene (Mahovo 64); Fisher (Schwartau 72), McLean, Marcondes; Crnac (Sargent 64), Hernandez (Myles 73), Dobbin. Substitutes unused: Long, Hills, Djedje, Aboh, Warner.

Referee: J Smith (Lincs)