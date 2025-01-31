Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: First new signing of window completed

Sheffield Wednesday have completed their first new signing of the transfer window with the arrival of Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Scotland international has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Although retaining the services of loanee Shea Charles was hugely important for the Owls after Southampton recalled him in January, it has taken 31 days to sign a new player, and manager Danny Rohl is hopeful he will not be the last.

A player with more than 50 caps for Scotland, including one as a substitute in their European Championship game against England at Wembley in 2021 and another against Hungary in last year's tournament, the attacking midfielder brings plenty of experience to Hillsborough.

He was made 33 Championship starts in Southampton's promotion-winning team last season, scoring five goals, but missed the play-off final win over Leeds United with a quad injury picked up in April.

The 32-year-old moved to Major League Soccer in the summer, and has been in pre-season training for the 2025 campaign in Marbella this week.

Inverness-born, Armstrong started out at Dundee United but won four Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups in four seasons at Celtic.