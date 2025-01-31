Middlesbrough 'enquire' about Tottenham Hotspur prodigy also eyed by West Brom

Middlesbrough are reportedly among the clubs to have enquired about Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Will Lankshear.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old is among the Premier League’s brightest prospects and represents England at youth level.

Originally an Arsenal trainee, Lankshear spent a year in Sheffield United’s youth system before Tottenham came calling in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are looking to loan the forward out and are not short of options.

Will Lankshear has featured for Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League this season. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Middlesbrough are believed to have enquired about the teenager’s availability, while Burnley and Luton Town are also thought to have asked.

West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City have also been credited with interest in Lankshear, who was named the 2023/24 Premier League 2 Player of the Season.

He could prove to be an ideal replacement for Emmanuel Latte Lath if the Boro talisman does seal a move to MLS side Atlanta United.