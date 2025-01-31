Middlesbrough 'enquire' about Tottenham Hotspur prodigy also eyed by West Brom
The 19-year-old is among the Premier League’s brightest prospects and represents England at youth level.
Originally an Arsenal trainee, Lankshear spent a year in Sheffield United’s youth system before Tottenham came calling in 2022.
According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are looking to loan the forward out and are not short of options.
Middlesbrough are believed to have enquired about the teenager’s availability, while Burnley and Luton Town are also thought to have asked.
West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City have also been credited with interest in Lankshear, who was named the 2023/24 Premier League 2 Player of the Season.
He could prove to be an ideal replacement for Emmanuel Latte Lath if the Boro talisman does seal a move to MLS side Atlanta United.
Middlesbrough have made four senior signings in the current window, landing Mark Travers, Ryan Giles, George Edmundson and Morgan Whittaker.
