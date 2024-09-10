They have quickly been subjected to ridicule, as the beauty of hindsight allows people to pretend they never thought Gavin Hoyte and Jack Rodwell would be stars of the future.

Football changes at such a rapid pace that these predicted squads can render the most knowledgeable observers looking clueless. You could be forgiven for pondering why anyone would attempt such a prediction, but it is undeniably fun to cast an eye towards the future.

In the present day, England are in a period of transition. For the first time in eight years, Gareth Southgate is not responsible for picking squads and laying out tactical plans.

In the current squad, new talent has been blooded as Lee Carsley leans on his experience of working with prospects from the youth sides. However, regular watchers of the Three Lions will know promise can quickly fade. It remains to be seen whether the most recent additions to the England ranks will forge long international careers, or be remembered as flashes in the pan.

The Yorkshire Post have scoured England’s vast network of talented young players to predict how the Three Lions team will look at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. To prevent readers having to browse through an entire international tournament squad, the bench has been limited to nine players.

1 . England's squad for 2034 World Cup predicted This is the current England team - but how will it look in 2034? Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images

2 . GK: Tommy Setford (Arsenal) The youngest of England's current senior crop is Aaron Ramsdale, who will be 36 when the 2024 World Cup arrives. Therefore, it appears likely a newcomer will be between the sticks in Saudi Arabia. A number of promising young stoppers will be hoping the spot is theirs, with Setford among them. Arsenal prised the 18-year-old from Ajax in the summer and he looks to have a bright future. Photo: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

3 . RB: Rico Lewis (Manchester City) England currently have an embarrassment of riches in the right-back department and will hopefully have a similar problem in 10 years. Lewis has already had a taste of senior international football and looks like a safe bet to make the 2034 World Cup squad. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images