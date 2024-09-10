They have quickly been subjected to ridicule, as the beauty of hindsight allows people to pretend they never thought Gavin Hoyte and Jack Rodwell would be stars of the future.
Football changes at such a rapid pace that these predicted squads can render the most knowledgeable observers looking clueless. You could be forgiven for pondering why anyone would attempt such a prediction, but it is undeniably fun to cast an eye towards the future.
In the present day, England are in a period of transition. For the first time in eight years, Gareth Southgate is not responsible for picking squads and laying out tactical plans.
In the current squad, new talent has been blooded as Lee Carsley leans on his experience of working with prospects from the youth sides. However, regular watchers of the Three Lions will know promise can quickly fade. It remains to be seen whether the most recent additions to the England ranks will forge long international careers, or be remembered as flashes in the pan.
The Yorkshire Post have scoured England’s vast network of talented young players to predict how the Three Lions team will look at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. To prevent readers having to browse through an entire international tournament squad, the bench has been limited to nine players.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.