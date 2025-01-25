Middlesbrough push on with recruitment drive as deal for ex-Rangers and Derby County defender confirmed
The 27-year-old arrived at the Riverside in a loan deal in the summer, with his chances of regular Premier League action looking slim.
He has featured regularly under Michael Carrick, starting 20 league fixtures and helping the club to challenge in the top six.
Ipswich recently exercised their option to recall him from his temporary spell, but Edmundson has made a quickfire return.
The former Rangers and Derby County defender has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
In a statement, Boro said: “Centre-back George Edmundson has joined the club on a permanent basis. The 27-year-old was on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town before being recalled earlier this week.
“But a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for George to join Boro on a permanent basis, and he joins on a two-and-a-half year contract.
“George made 21 appearances for the club so far this season before his recall in midweek.
“Already known to Boro fans, Manchester-born George will provide stiff competition across the backline.
“He is a two-time promotion winner, having played a key role in Ipswich’s return to the Championship as well as featuring 10 times in their promotion season back to the Premier League.”
Edmundson has followed fellow defender Ryan Giles through the door at the Riverside, as well as former England youth international winger Morgan Whittaker.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.