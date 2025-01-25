Middlesbrough have secured the signing of George Edmundson from Ipswich Town on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Riverside in a loan deal in the summer, with his chances of regular Premier League action looking slim.

He has featured regularly under Michael Carrick, starting 20 league fixtures and helping the club to challenge in the top six.

Ipswich recently exercised their option to recall him from his temporary spell, but Edmundson has made a quickfire return.

George Edmundson joined Middlesbrough on loan in the summer window. | George Wood/Getty Images

The former Rangers and Derby County defender has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

In a statement, Boro said: “Centre-back George Edmundson has joined the club on a permanent basis. The 27-year-old was on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town before being recalled earlier this week.

“But a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for George to join Boro on a permanent basis, and he joins on a two-and-a-half year contract.

“George made 21 appearances for the club so far this season before his recall in midweek.

George Edmundson was part of the Ipswich Town squad that sealed promotion to the Premier League last season. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“Already known to Boro fans, Manchester-born George will provide stiff competition across the backline.

“He is a two-time promotion winner, having played a key role in Ipswich’s return to the Championship as well as featuring 10 times in their promotion season back to the Premier League.”