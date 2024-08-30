Middlesbrough end deadline day with two loan signings as Liverpool and Ipswich Town men arrive

Middlesbrough have rounded off their summer transfer window by signing George Edmundson and Ben Doak on loan from Ipswich Town and Liverpool.

Edmundson has tasted plenty of success in recent years, having been part of the Ipswich squad that soared from League One to the Premier League in two seasons.

He has now dropped back into the Championship, putting pen to paper on a season-long loan deal at the Riverside. A product of Oldham Athletic’s academy, the centre-back has also represented the likes of Rangers and Derby County.

Michael Carrick’s squad has also been bolstered by the arrival of Doak, who would appear to be a significant coup for the Championship outfit. An array of clubs were believed to be on his trail, with Middlesbrough’s Yorkshire rivals Hull City among them.

Ben Doak has joined Middlesbrough on loan from Liverpool. Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesBen Doak has joined Middlesbrough on loan from Liverpool. Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool signed Doak from Scottish giants Celtic two years ago and the forward has since racked up 10 senior appearances for the Reds.

Aged just 18, he is a Scotland youth international and recently featured under Arne Slot in senior friendlies.

Middlesbrough’s summer recruitment tally now stands at eight, with Edmundson and Doak following the likes of Luke Ayling and Delano Burgzorg throught the door at the Riverside.

