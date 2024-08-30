Middlesbrough have rounded off their summer transfer window by signing George Edmundson and Ben Doak on loan from Ipswich Town and Liverpool.

Edmundson has tasted plenty of success in recent years, having been part of the Ipswich squad that soared from League One to the Premier League in two seasons.

He has now dropped back into the Championship, putting pen to paper on a season-long loan deal at the Riverside. A product of Oldham Athletic’s academy, the centre-back has also represented the likes of Rangers and Derby County.

Michael Carrick’s squad has also been bolstered by the arrival of Doak, who would appear to be a significant coup for the Championship outfit. An array of clubs were believed to be on his trail, with Middlesbrough’s Yorkshire rivals Hull City among them.

Ben Doak has joined Middlesbrough on loan from Liverpool. Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool signed Doak from Scottish giants Celtic two years ago and the forward has since racked up 10 senior appearances for the Reds.

Aged just 18, he is a Scotland youth international and recently featured under Arne Slot in senior friendlies.