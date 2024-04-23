Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Anfield this summer, bringing the curtain down on his Liverpool tenure after nearly a decade at the helm. Speculation regarding his potential successor has been rife, with various names circulating across the media.

The latest to be suggested as a potential successor is Arne Slot, who is currently in charge of Dutch outfit Feyenoord. According to The Guardian, Liverpool are interested in the 45-year-old.

Slot has been at Feyenoord since 2021 and done a stellar job as the club’s head coach. He oversaw an Eredivisie triumph last season and has lifted the KNVB Cup this term.

Arne Slot turned down Leeds United. Image: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Addressing the media in the Netherlands amid speculation regarding the Elland Road vacancy, Slot said: "It is true that I will stay with Feyenoord, I can say that with this one. That is clear, fans do not have to be afraid.

"The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe. There is no disappointment. It's certainly not a punishment to stay here."

Leeds eventually handed the reins to Javi Gracia, who failed to oversee an uplift in form and was replaced by Sam Allardyce for the final four games of the 2022/23 season.