Liverpool forward 'on his way' to Middlesbrough despite interest from Championship rivals Hull City
Hull have been linked with the 18-year-old, who has already featured for Liverpool at senior level. However, it appears the forward will not be making the move to the MKM Stadium.
According to Sky Sports, Doak is on his way to Teesside for a medical, with paperwork set to be finalised for a season-long loan switch.
The report claims as many as seven clubs were keen to land Doak, who is among Liverpool’s most highly-rated prospects.
The Scottish marksman made his senior breakthrough at Celtic, showing enough promise to attract admiring glances from the Premier League.
He joined Liverpool in 2022 and has since collected 10 appearances for the Reds at senior level. It now appears he will continue his development under Boro boss Michael Carrick, who has a reputation for being effective when it comes to nurturing young talent.
While Hull appear to have missed out on Doak, they have managed to secure a different Premier League prodigy on loan.
Carl Rushworth has joined the club’s goalkeeping department, sealing a loan switch from Brighton & Hove Albion.
