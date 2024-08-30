Middlesbrough appear to be closing in on the loan signing of Liverpool forward Ben Doak, despite reports of interest from Hull City.

Hull have been linked with the 18-year-old, who has already featured for Liverpool at senior level. However, it appears the forward will not be making the move to the MKM Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, Doak is on his way to Teesside for a medical, with paperwork set to be finalised for a season-long loan switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report claims as many as seven clubs were keen to land Doak, who is among Liverpool’s most highly-rated prospects.

Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on the signing of Liverpool's Ben Doak. | ohn Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Scottish marksman made his senior breakthrough at Celtic, showing enough promise to attract admiring glances from the Premier League.

He joined Liverpool in 2022 and has since collected 10 appearances for the Reds at senior level. It now appears he will continue his development under Boro boss Michael Carrick, who has a reputation for being effective when it comes to nurturing young talent.

While Hull appear to have missed out on Doak, they have managed to secure a different Premier League prodigy on loan.