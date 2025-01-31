Leeds United exit on the cards as 'discussions' held over future of defender

Leeds United have reportedly held talks over a potential move for defender Jeremiah Mullen.

The 20-year-old joined the Whites in the summer of 2020, making the move to Elland Road from Liverpool’s youth system.

While he has been a regular fixture for the club’s under-21s, a senior breakthrough has not materialised.

The Scotland under-21 international was loaned out to Inverness Caledonian Thistle last January, only to see injury cut his spell short.

In the summer, he was reported to have joined League One outfit Stockport County on trial.

It now appears he could be set for another move north of the border, with the Yorkshire Evening Post claiming talks have been held with Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars, led by former Rotherham United midfielder Michael Tidser, compete in the Scottish Championship.

Although talks are believed to be taking place, a deal is not thought to have been agreed.

Mullen is out of contract in the summer, therefore even a loan move could spell the end of his time at Elland Road.

There is plenty of competition in the centre-back department at Elland Road, with Mullen not the only youngster fighting for a promotion to the senior set-up.

James Debayo is highly-rated by Whites boss Daniel Farke, while the likes of Diogo Monteiro, Reuben Lopata-White and Kris Moore have featured regularly at youth level.