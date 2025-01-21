Leeds United defender potentially set for exit as relegation-threatened side run rule

Leeds United defender Kris Moore could be set for his first loan move away from the club.

The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Whites at youth level but has not made the first-team bench since August 2023, when Leeds knocked Shrewsbury Town out of the Carabao Cup.

He had a trial with Scottish outfit Hibernian last year, but a loan move north of the border failed to materialise.

Moore has now been given another opportunity to impress in Scotland, joining top-flight basement boys St Johnstone on trial.

As reported by The Courier, St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari said: “We have a young centre-back Kris Moore training with us this week so we can have a look at him. He has come recommended for us so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Kris Moore has not managed to make a first-team breakthrough at Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

“He has played for Leeds United’s under-21s team so we will watch him in training then see what we think.”

Moore is out of contract at the end of the season, having last put pen to paper on a two-year deal in 2023.

A physical centre-back presence, Moore can also operate at right-back and has captained Leeds’ under-21s.