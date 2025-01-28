Leeds United threaten transfer activity as 20-year-old Liverpool forward joins on trial basis
The 20-year-old has been a prolific scorer for the Reds at youth level, starring at both under-18 and under-21 level.
While his exploits at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre have been impressive, he is perhaps best-known for his contribution to the senior cause.
He has not made a first-team appearance, but was on ball boy duty for Liverpool’s 4-0 Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona in 2019.
Cannonier swiftly gave the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold, allowing him to catch Barcelona cold with a corner delivery and give Divock Origi the chance to convert.
He featured from the bench last night (January 27) as Leeds under-21s were beaten by West Ham United’s under-21s. According to The Athletic, the marksman is spending the week on trial at Thorp Arch.
He has been on Liverpool’s books since 2015 but Cannonier is not in unfamiliar surroundings in West Yorkshire.
Leeds initially had the prospect in their youth ranks before he made the switch to Liverpool as an 11-year-old.
Cannonier has been capped by England at various youth levels and was once considered among Liverpool’s most exciting prodigies.
However, he has struggled with injury in recent years and been unable to make a first-team breakthrough.
