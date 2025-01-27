Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The winter window will slam shut on February 3, meaning the clock is ticking for clubs still looking to bolster their ranks.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Hull City close in on coup

Aston Villa’s Louie Barry has been linked with a clutch of clubs since the end of his loan spell at Stockport County.

Promotion-chasing Championship sides such as Sheffield United and Leeds United have been credited with interest in the 21-year-old, but he is reportedly set for a medical ahead of a proposed loan move to Hull City.

Louie Barry appears set to to depart Aston Villa on loan. | HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday plot move for midfielder

Former Southampton and Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is reportedly back on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar.

The Scotland international was linked with the Owls in the summer but instead penned a two-year deal at Vancouver Whitecaps.

Reports have suggested Wednesday are plotting a move for the 32-year-old, who worked with Wednesday boss Danny Rohl at Southampton.

Leeds United target nears Bundesliga move

Talk of Leeds United eyeing Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia has resurfaced of late, but he is thought to be nearing a move to the Bundesliga.

Reports have suggested Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks about signing the Argentina-capped playmaker on loan.

Emi Buendia has struggled for starts at Aston Villa this season. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sheffield United target defender

Ever since Sheffield United lost Harry Souttar to injury, reports have been linking the Blades with defenders.

The latest name to crop up as a reported target is Jimmy Dunne, who has not missed a single Championship game for Queens Park Rangers this season.

Forward finds new home after Rotherham United exit

Nottingham Forest recalled forward Esapa Osong from his underwhelming loan spell at Rotherham United earlier this month.

He has now sealed a quickfire return to League One, joining Cambridge United on a deal running until the end of the season.

Osong said: “He said: “I am really excited to get going - I just want to play football now. It’s a big opportunity for me and I am ready to take it.”

Esapa Osong has impressed for Nottingham Forest at youth level. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday in talks

Sheffield Wednesday recently had defender Ryo Hatuse training as part of the squad, leading fans to wonder whether he could be offered a deal.

According to The Star, the former Japan youth international impressed during his training period and Wednesday are believed to be in negotiations over a deal.

His contract with Vissel Kobe expires at the end of the month, meaning the 27-year-old could be snapped up as a free agent. However, there is thought to be competition for his signature.

Harrogate Town announce exit

Harrogate Town have confirmed the departure of forward Eno Nto following the expiry of his short-term deal.