Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry is reportedly set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed loan move to Hull City.

The 21-year-old has been among the current transfer window’s most in-demand players, with a raft of clubs vying for his signature.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have all been credited with interest in Barry, who can operate out wide or up front.

The likes of Millwall and Derby County have also been linked, while reports have referenced interest from Celtic in a permanent deal.

Louie Barry has made just one first-team appearance for Aston Villa. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

However, according to BBC Radio Humberside’s James Hoggarth, Hull could be set to win the race for the former England youth international.

Barry is believed to be undergoing a medical ahead of a temporary switch to the MKM Stadium, although no details beyond that are said to be available.

The signing of Barry would be a huge statement of intent from Hull, who have endured a mostly dismal campaign.

Louie Barry enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Stockport County. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

There have been signs of life since the arrival of Ruben Selles as head coach and a flurry of incomings have certainly helped.

While he has not yet made a breakthrough at Aston Villa, Barry has shown plenty of potential in the EFL.