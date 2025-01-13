Celtic have reportedly joined the race for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday-linked attacker Louie Barry.

The 21-year-old is back at parent club Aston Villa following a goal-laden loan spell at Stockport County, during which he struck 16 times across 24 appearances.

Both of the Championship’s Sheffield clubs have been credited with interest in a loan deal for the forward, who can also operate out wide, while Leeds and Middlesbrough have also been linked.

Away from Yorkshire, Derby County and Millwall are among those reported to have shown interest, although it appears there is now an admirer north of the border.

Louie Barry's loan spell at Stockport County was recently brought to an end. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Celtic are keen on signing the former England youth international. In an interesting twist, they are believed to be eyeing a permanent deal.

In a recent press conference, Villa boss Unai Emery claimed it had not been decided whether Barry would be staying at the club or heading out. He also lavished praise on the attacker, meaning a permanent exit would come as a surprise to many if it was to materialise.

He said: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan.