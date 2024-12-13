Leeds United 'join' Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday in hunt to sign 15-goal marksman
The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport County and has been lethal in League One this season, netting 14 goals in 19 appearances.
He has struck 15 in all competitions and his exploits have reportedly prompted Villa to plan a redeployment to the Championship.
Middlesbrough have been strongly linked with a January swoop, while Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with interest.
Sheffield United are thought to be admirers, while the likes of Derby County and Stoke City have also been named as interested parties.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are also among the clubs looking at adding Barry to their ranks. As a forward capable of playing out wide, the Villa prodigy would add versatility to the Whites squad.
However, it appears they will face stiff competition if they do indeed make a move to land Barry on a temporary basis.
Barry himself would also face stern competition in the Leeds squad, with Daniel Farke well-stocked when it comes to attacking players.
Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are at Farke’s disposal when it comes to forwards, while he can use the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon out wide.
Barry was nurtured within West Bromwich Albion’s academy before spending a year at Barcelona and finishing his football education with Villa.
He has been loaned out on a number of occasions, including to Stockport last season before a second agreement was reached.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.