Sheffield Wednesday 'keeping tabs' on exciting Aston Villa forward also linked with Middlesbrough

Published 30th Nov 2024, 14:12 BST
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s Louie Barry, who has also been linked with Middlesbrough.

Barry is currently on loan at Stockport County and has lit up League One this season, registering 13 goals in 17 outings.

His exploits have reportedly led Villa to plan a recall, with the Premier League club believed to be keen on testing Barry at Championship level.

Middlesbrough have been credited with interest in the 21-year-old and The Star have now named Wednesday as an interested party.

Aston Villa's Louie Barry has been prolific in League One for Stockport County. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The Owls are thought to be among a raft of clubs eyeing the versatile attacker, who is also comfortable being deployed on the wing.

Barry was nurtured within West Bromwich Albion’s academy and was prolific at youth level for the Baggies. His potential caught the eye of Barcelona, who signed the marksman in 2019.

He spent a season at the esteemed La Masia before returning to England with Villa in 2020.

While he has not managed to make a first-team breakthrough at Villa Park, he has accumulated senior experience with loan spells at Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Salford City.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has made it clear he wants additions in January, with the Owls having been plagued by inconsistency this term.

Ike Ugbo was signed by the club on a permanent deal in the summer but has endured a drastic dip in form in front of goal.

