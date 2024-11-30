Middlesbrough 'keen' on Aston Villa prodigy as Stockport County loan twist emerges
Barry joined Villa four years ago after a stint in Barcelona’s famous academy, but has not yet managed a first-team breakthrough.
He is currently on loan at Stockport and has lit up League One with his exploits in front of goal. The 21-year-old has made 17 league appearances for the Hatters so far, registering 13 goals.
According to our sister site Birmingham World, Villa are planning to recall the forward and give him an opportunity to impress out on loan in the Championship.
Villa are thought to believe Barry, who can also play on the wing, has outgrown League One. Middlesbrough are though to be monitoring the situation ahead of a potential swoop.
While Barry does not yet appear ready for first-team football at Villa Park, it has been reported he is in line for a new contract with the Midlands club.
A former England youth international, Barry was nurtured within West Bromwich Albion’s youth system before his high-profile switch to Barcelona.
He spent a year in Spain before returning to the Midlands with Villa.
Middlesbrough has proved to be a desirable destination for loanees, with Boro boss Michael Carrick having developed an array of players in recent years.
Carrick’s side sit sixth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the top two.
