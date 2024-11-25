It was not a vintage performance from Michael Duff’s Huddersfield, but the Terriers saw off Charlton Athletic with goals from Matty Pearson and David Kasumu. Stockport and Wrexham, meanwhile, secured 3-0 wins over Burton Albion and Exeter City respectively.
Elsewhere, Barnsley were dealt a blow as Wigan Athletic escaped Oakwell with three points following Thelo Aasgaard’s first-half effort. Rotherham United were tipped for a promotion tilt in pre-season but their misery was compounded by Crawley Town.
Birmingham City have managed to live up to a lot of pre-season expectations but lost ground at the weekend, falling to a 3-2 defeat away at Shrewsbury Town.
Wycombe Wanderers are the current league leaders and continued their impressive run of form with a 3-2 victory over Lincoln City.
Following the latest round of League One fixtures, here is how the Casino Hawks supercomputer expects the final table to look.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.