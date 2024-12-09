Middlesbrough are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Aston Villa’s Louie Barry - who has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

Various reports have suggested Barry will be recalled from his loan at Stockport County in the January transfer window.

He has been lethal in front of goal for the Hatters, notching 15 goals across 19 appearances in all competitions.

A forward who can also play out wide or as an attacking midfielder, Barry has been linked with Boro and Wednesday.

Louie Barry has lit up League One with Stockport County. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Transfer guru Alan Nixon has credited Derby with interest, with the Rams believed to be taking an interest in the 21-year-old.

However, fellow transfer reporter Darren Witcoop has claimed Middlesbrough are the frontrunners to secure Barry’s signature.

Villa are reportedly keen to test Barry with a loan at a level higher than League One, while it has also been suggested they could consider a sale with a buy-back clause.

A product of West Bromwich Albion’s academy, Barry left the Baggies in 2019 to spend a year at Barcelona’s esteemed La Masia academy.

He returned to England with Villa in 2020 and while a first-team breakthrough has not materialised, he has accumulated plenty of experience across loan spells.

Barry has also shown promise at international level, representing England and the Republic of Ireland in youth age groups.