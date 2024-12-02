New predicted League One table with twists involving Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Barnsley and Wrexham

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:09 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 17:20 BST
A supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the likes of Barnsley and Huddersfield Town will fare in the League One promotion race.

Neither side have been particularly consistent this season but have remained in the chasing pack, with the Reds sat sixth and the Terriers occupying fifth. Above them but still in the play-off places are Stockport County and Birmingham City, who have experienced contrasting fortunes over recent years.

Stockport have climbed the pyramid from the depths of the National League North, while Birmingham recently suffered relegation from the Championship after a number of underwhelming years in the second tier.

The Blues have been tipped by many to secure an immediate return to the Championship but Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham are the sides currently sat in the top two.

A number of clubs below the top six are also eyeing promotion, with Reading and Bolton Wanderers the closest to entering the play-off places in seventh and eighth respectively.

Here is how the Bonus Code Bets supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts League One table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 32

2. 24. Burton Albion

Predicted points: 32 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 34

3. 23. Cambridge United

Predicted points: 34 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 36

4. 22. Shrewsbury Town

Predicted points: 36 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyLeague OneBirmingham CityWrexhamBirminghamTerriersStockport CountyNational League North
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice