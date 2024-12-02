Neither side have been particularly consistent this season but have remained in the chasing pack, with the Reds sat sixth and the Terriers occupying fifth. Above them but still in the play-off places are Stockport County and Birmingham City, who have experienced contrasting fortunes over recent years.

Stockport have climbed the pyramid from the depths of the National League North, while Birmingham recently suffered relegation from the Championship after a number of underwhelming years in the second tier.

The Blues have been tipped by many to secure an immediate return to the Championship but Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham are the sides currently sat in the top two.

A number of clubs below the top six are also eyeing promotion, with Reading and Bolton Wanderers the closest to entering the play-off places in seventh and eighth respectively.

Here is how the Bonus Code Bets supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.