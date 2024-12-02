Former Leeds United forward Brett Ormerod is reportedly set to join Bolton Wanderers - as a kit man.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-travelled frontman in his playing days, Ormerod played in all four of England’s professional tiers and had a loan spell at Leeds during the 2003/04 season,

Now 48, he has been retired for eight years but is thought to be set for a reunion with his former Blackpool teammate Ian Evatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, Ormerod is set to join the Trotters as a kit man. Evatt has been in charge of Bolton since 2020 and led the club to promotion from League Two.

Brett Ormerod counts Leeds United among his former clubs. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Kit staff are important cogs in the machines that are football clubs but rarely do they have CVs as high-profile as Ormerod’s.

He started his career with Accrington Stanley, showing potential at a young age and earning subsequent moves to the likes of Blackpool, Southampton and Preston North End.

The former marksman also has coaching experience, having worked for non-league outfits AFC Fylde and Bamber Bridge since his retirement.