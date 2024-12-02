Former Leeds United, Blackpool and Southampton forward 'set' for new role in League One - as a kit man
A well-travelled frontman in his playing days, Ormerod played in all four of England’s professional tiers and had a loan spell at Leeds during the 2003/04 season,
Now 48, he has been retired for eight years but is thought to be set for a reunion with his former Blackpool teammate Ian Evatt.
According to The Sun, Ormerod is set to join the Trotters as a kit man. Evatt has been in charge of Bolton since 2020 and led the club to promotion from League Two.
Kit staff are important cogs in the machines that are football clubs but rarely do they have CVs as high-profile as Ormerod’s.
He started his career with Accrington Stanley, showing potential at a young age and earning subsequent moves to the likes of Blackpool, Southampton and Preston North End.
The former marksman also has coaching experience, having worked for non-league outfits AFC Fylde and Bamber Bridge since his retirement.
Bolton sit eighth in the League One table, level on points with sixth-placed Barnsley.
