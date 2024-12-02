Huddersfield Town transfer news: Surgery for key player will force January rethink

Mickel Miller is set for knee surgery on Tuesday which will affect Huddersfield Town's planning for the January transfer window.

The former Rotherham United wing-back picked up the injury in the Terriers' last game, a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient and is set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

In more positive news, Matty Pearson has quickly recovered from his problem and is back in training ahead of Tuesday's League One game at home to Wigan Athletic.

"Mickel is having an operation tomorrow," coach Michael Duff revealed. "He's pulled a part of his medial (ligament) away from the bone so that needs re-stitching.

SETBACK: Huddersfield Town coach Michael Duff

"You're looking at three or four months.

"It didn't look great on the day. Unfortunately the lad's fallen into him, it's not even a tackle or anything like that and the way he's landed it's not a great one so it's another injury blow.

"Your first 48 hours are always a little bit... but they get their head around it pretty quickly.

"His missus is due his first baby in a week or two so he'll have something to look forward to. It's unfortunate for us but it's part and parcel of being a footballer.

"He's been frustrated with injuries before which have always been muscle injuries but the good bit is we've been churning 90 minutes out of him and an innocuous stumble has cost him and cost us.

"It's something we're going to have to have a think about."

It will force a rethink in January, although Duff says plans always need to be flexible and "reactionary".

"Mickel's injury will changes things because it's such a significant one," he admitted. "It's a three or four-month injury which gets you close to the end of the season.

"It's pretty fluid. We've got obvious targets which haven't really changed but these are weekly meetings in terms of what is available and what isn't.

"A lot more conversations are starting to go on now and I'm starting to get texts about our players.

"But you've got to be pretty fluid once the window opens. It's pretty reactionary because in this industry you can't plan too much."

Pearson is one of three players back in training but the only one with a chance of facing the Latics and even then, Duff might err on the side of caution.

"Matty's back training, which doesn't surprise you knowing Matty," he said.

"He thought it was a lot more significant than what it was, he had a similar sensation to an injury he's had previously when he was out a long time but fortunately it's not proved to be the same thing.

"He's still got a sore foot and whether tomorrow's a bit too soon for him or not we'll see but he's out on the training pitch.

"Rhys (Healey) will be out for six to eight weeks with a fairly significant tear in his calf.

"Radinio Balker's full training the last couple of days, Lasse (Sorensen)'s full training with no restrictions.

"They're at different stages because of different lengths of injuries.

"We're looking to get a return to play protocol into them, which is another positive.

"Lasse we'll definitely see before Christmas, Radz has got to do a pre-season now. It's difficult to get games at this time of year because there's so many league games.

"It's trying to get him fit and give him opportunities.

"He's a little bit tentative, ginger and apprehensive with football movements as much as anything and he's getting his pitch geography back but it's great to see him back."