Sheffield United 'register interest' in 15-goal hotshot also eyed by Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough
The 21-year-old is currently on loan in League One with Stockport County, although various reports have suggested his time with the Hatters is coming to an end.
Villa are reportedly looking to recall Barry in January and loan him out again to test him at a higher level.
Middlesbrough have been credited with interest in the versatile attacker, as have Sheffield Wednesday.
According to TEAMtalk, Sheffield United are also among the clubs eyeing a January swoop for the marksman. Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City are also believed to be interested, suggesting Barry may have a plethora of options when the winter window opens.
Middlesbrough’s interest is thought to be the most concrete, with the club reported to have held talks over a loan deal.
Barry is comfortable out wide or up front and can also operate in the ‘number 10’ role. He was nurtured within West Bromwich Albion’s academy but was prised from the Baggies by Barcelona in 2019.
He returned to England a year later, finishing his football education at Villa. He landed a professional contract with the club but a first-team breakthrough has not yet materialised.
Barry has instead been sent into the loan system, representing the likes of Ipswich Town, Swindon Town and Stockport.
This season, he has notched 15 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for Stockport.
Losing Barry would be a hammer blow for the Hatters, who are chasing promotion to the Championship and sit fifth in the League One table.
