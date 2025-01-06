Derby County hoping to beat Leeds United and Sheffield United to 16-goal star as they 'push on' with loan move

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:28 GMT
Derby County are reportedly pushing on with their efforts to sign Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker Louie Barry from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old is back at Villa Park after being recalled from his explosive loan spell at Stockport County.

He struck 16 goals in all competitions for the Hatters, fuelling talk of a step up to the second tier. A clutch of Championship clubs have been linked with Barry, including the Whites and the Blades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have also been credited with interest, as have the likes of Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers.

Aston Villa's Louie Barry can operate out wide, up front or as an attacking midfielder.Aston Villa's Louie Barry can operate out wide, up front or as an attacking midfielder.
Aston Villa's Louie Barry can operate out wide, up front or as an attacking midfielder. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Derby are hoping the offer of regular football will tempt Villa into sending him on loan to Pride Park.

Barry would arguably be a major coup for the Rams, who sit 18th in the Championship table.

Villa boss Unai Emery recently claimed a decision on Barry’s future has not been made, saying: "We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was initially developed within West Bromwich Albion’s academy, later spending a year with Barcelona before finishing his football education with Villa.

The Premier League club have loaned him out on six separate occasions, with Ipswich Town and Salford City among those to have borrowed his services.

Related topics:Derby CountyAston Villa

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice