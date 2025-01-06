Derby County hoping to beat Leeds United and Sheffield United to 16-goal star as they 'push on' with loan move
The 21-year-old is back at Villa Park after being recalled from his explosive loan spell at Stockport County.
He struck 16 goals in all competitions for the Hatters, fuelling talk of a step up to the second tier. A clutch of Championship clubs have been linked with Barry, including the Whites and the Blades.
Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have also been credited with interest, as have the likes of Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Derby are hoping the offer of regular football will tempt Villa into sending him on loan to Pride Park.
Barry would arguably be a major coup for the Rams, who sit 18th in the Championship table.
Villa boss Unai Emery recently claimed a decision on Barry’s future has not been made, saying: "We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."
He was initially developed within West Bromwich Albion’s academy, later spending a year with Barcelona before finishing his football education with Villa.
The Premier League club have loaned him out on six separate occasions, with Ipswich Town and Salford City among those to have borrowed his services.
