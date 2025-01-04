Aston Villa boss issues update on Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked marksman following loan recall

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Jan 2025, 11:17 GMT
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has claimed a decision is yet to be made on the future of Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker Louie Barry.

The 21-year-old has been recalled from his explosive loan spell at Stockport County, with a loan switch to the Championship reported to be in the offing.

Leeds and Sheffield United have both been credited with interest in the former England youth international, as have Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While reports have claimed a loan move is likely for Barry, Emery has insisted a decision has not yet been finalised.

Louie Barry has been recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County by Aston Villa.Louie Barry has been recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County by Aston Villa.
Louie Barry has been recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County by Aston Villa. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

When asked if Barry would leave on loan rather than permanently, as reported by Birmingham Live, Emery said: "This is the next step for us in the next weeks. But he came back here with us, and he has a small injury.

"We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."

Barry struck 15 goals in League One before being brought back to Villa Park at the beginning of the month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Louie Barry has been linked with a raft of Championship clubs. Louie Barry has been linked with a raft of Championship clubs.
Louie Barry has been linked with a raft of Championship clubs. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

A former West Bromwich Albion youth prospect, Barry spent time in Barcelona’s esteemed youth system before joining Villa in 2020.

Emery said: "He is really performing very well, last year, this year. He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.”

A versatile attacking threat, Barry can operate out wide, up front or as an attacking midfielder.

Emery added: "We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him."

Related topics:Aston VillaMiddlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice