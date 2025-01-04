Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has claimed a decision is yet to be made on the future of Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker Louie Barry.

The 21-year-old has been recalled from his explosive loan spell at Stockport County, with a loan switch to the Championship reported to be in the offing.

Leeds and Sheffield United have both been credited with interest in the former England youth international, as have Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

While reports have claimed a loan move is likely for Barry, Emery has insisted a decision has not yet been finalised.

Louie Barry has been recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County by Aston Villa. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

When asked if Barry would leave on loan rather than permanently, as reported by Birmingham Live, Emery said: "This is the next step for us in the next weeks. But he came back here with us, and he has a small injury.

"We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."

Barry struck 15 goals in League One before being brought back to Villa Park at the beginning of the month.

Louie Barry has been linked with a raft of Championship clubs. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

A former West Bromwich Albion youth prospect, Barry spent time in Barcelona’s esteemed youth system before joining Villa in 2020.

Emery said: "He is really performing very well, last year, this year. He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.”

A versatile attacking threat, Barry can operate out wide, up front or as an attacking midfielder.