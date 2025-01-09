Aston Villa’s Louie Barry has been linked with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday - and Millwall are now reportedly on his trail.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward’s parent club stirred up a frenzy when they recalled him from his loan spell at Stockport County, putting a raft of Championship clubs on alert.

As well as the quartet of Yorkshire clubs, the likes of Sunderland, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers have been credited with interest in a loan swoop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the South London Press, Millwall are among the clubs keen on wrapping up a deal for the 21-year-old.

Aston Villa's Louie Barry has been linked with a host of Championship clubs. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Lions are believed to be in the market for a winger and Barry is comfortable being deployed out wide as well as up front or as attacking midfielder.

Before being recalled to Villa Park, Barry struck 15 goals in League One for promotion hopefuls Stockport.

He would arguably be a major coup for Millwall, who are ushering in a new era following the appointment of Alex Neil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Barry last week, Villa boss Unai Emery said: " He is really performing very well, last year, this year.

“He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.