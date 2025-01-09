Millwall 'keen' on Leeds United and Sheffield United 'target' as decision on in-demand attacker awaits
The forward’s parent club stirred up a frenzy when they recalled him from his loan spell at Stockport County, putting a raft of Championship clubs on alert.
As well as the quartet of Yorkshire clubs, the likes of Sunderland, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers have been credited with interest in a loan swoop.
According to the South London Press, Millwall are among the clubs keen on wrapping up a deal for the 21-year-old.
The Lions are believed to be in the market for a winger and Barry is comfortable being deployed out wide as well as up front or as attacking midfielder.
Before being recalled to Villa Park, Barry struck 15 goals in League One for promotion hopefuls Stockport.
He would arguably be a major coup for Millwall, who are ushering in a new era following the appointment of Alex Neil.
Speaking about Barry last week, Villa boss Unai Emery said: " He is really performing very well, last year, this year.
“He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.
“We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him."
