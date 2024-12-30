Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Millwall have appointed former Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil as their new head coach.

The Lions have looked steady in mid-table in the Championship this season, therefore the resignation of Neil Harris earlier this month came as a shock to many.

An array of names have been linked with the post in recent weeks, but Neil has been selected as the man to take Millwall forward.

He has put pen to paper on a long-term deal alongside Martin Canning, who has arrived at The Den as assistant head coach.

The appointment marks a return to management for Neil, who had been out of work since his dismissal as Stoke City boss in December last year.

Millwall’s chairman James Berylson said: “We’re excited to welcome Alex to the club. Having met with him over the last couple of weeks, I have really enjoyed his passion and energy for the role.

“We have a clear vision and strategy at the club that Alex is aligned with, and he has some really exciting ideas of how we can progress with those objectives and ambitions together across the entire club.

“All our support is there for Alex, and I can’t wait to see what he can do for us. I, alongside everybody at Millwall, wish him the very best as our new head coach.”

The club’s director of football Steve Gallen added: “This has been a thorough and efficient recruitment process, and we’re really pleased to welcome Alex Neil as head coach.

“A number of factors were analysed extensively during this process to ensure that we appoint that right person for the role.

“Ultimately, Alex has an excellent track record in the Championship for results and development of young talent, as well as many other attributes that we feel confident will drive us forward as a club.

“Alex’s hunger to take this football club to the next level was clear during the several conversations we had. He has proven methods that have worked successfully in a hugely competitive League and has exciting ideas of how he sees this team developing.

“We’re delighted to welcome to him to Millwall and I look forward to working closely with Alex.”

While Neil has never managed a Yorkshire club, he is a familiar face in one part of the county. He spent four years at Barnsley during his playing career, making 130 appearances between 2004 and 2008.

Since hanging up his boots, he has managed Hamilton Academical, Norwich City, Preston North End, Sunderland and Stoke.