Former Leeds United coach Michael Skubala and ex-Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil have both been linked with the Millwall vacancy.

Neil Harris has officially stepped down from his role as Lions head coach, leaving the Championship outfit in need of a new manager.

An array of names have been linked with the post, including former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Mark Robins.

According to The Mirror, former Leeds coach Skubala is highly thought of by the Millwall hierarchy.

Michael Skubala had a stint as caretaker head coach of Leeds United. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

He then took up a role as a first-team coach to work alongside Javi Gracia, who had a short-lived Elland Road tenure.

Skubala left Leeds later on in the year, taking charge of League One outfit Lincoln City in October 2023.

His time with the Imps has only enhanced his reputation and it appears Millwall have taken notice of his talents.

Neil, meanwhile, has been out of work since his sacking as Stoke City boss in December 2023. A vastly experienced operator at Championship level, he has been linked with several vacancies during his time on the market.

The report claims Neil could be spoken to about the role, with Millwall thought to be planning on holding a number of conversations with different candidates.