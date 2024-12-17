Millwall next manager: Former Leeds United coach and ex-Barnsley midfielder linked with Lions vacancy
Neil Harris has officially stepped down from his role as Lions head coach, leaving the Championship outfit in need of a new manager.
An array of names have been linked with the post, including former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Mark Robins.
According to The Mirror, former Leeds coach Skubala is highly thought of by the Millwall hierarchy.
Skubala led Leeds’ under-21s before taking on first-team duties in the aftermath of Jesse Marsch’s dismissal.
He then took up a role as a first-team coach to work alongside Javi Gracia, who had a short-lived Elland Road tenure.
Skubala left Leeds later on in the year, taking charge of League One outfit Lincoln City in October 2023.
His time with the Imps has only enhanced his reputation and it appears Millwall have taken notice of his talents.
Neil, meanwhile, has been out of work since his sacking as Stoke City boss in December 2023. A vastly experienced operator at Championship level, he has been linked with several vacancies during his time on the market.
The report claims Neil could be spoken to about the role, with Millwall thought to be planning on holding a number of conversations with different candidates.
Stockport County boss Dave Challinor is also admired by the Lions, according to the report.
