Millwall next manager: Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss 'in contention' to replace Neil Harris
Shockwaves were sent through the English football pyramid when Robins was relieved of his duties as manager of Coventry City last month.
He had led the Sky Blues from League Two to the Championship, becoming a firm favourite among fans in the process.
The pyramid was given another surprise yesterday (December 10), when Millwall announced Neil Harris would be stepping down despite their respectable mid-table position.
In a letter to Millwall fans, Harris said: “This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be.
“Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time.”
According to Football Insider, the Lions are planning to hold talks with Robins as they look to appoint a permanent successor.
While Robins is best-known for his managerial exploits with Coventry, he is also a familiar face in Yorkshire. He started his post-playing career in South Yorkshire, managing Rotherham United and Barnsley.
Robins also had a stint in West Yorkshire, leading Huddersfield Town between February 2013 and August 2014.
He also represented Rotherham as a player and had a brief spell on the books of Sheffield Wednesday.
