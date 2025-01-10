'New plan' - Aston Villa boss issues update on Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker Louie Barry

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has laid out the plan for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough-linked attacker Louie Barry.

After an explosive loan spell at Stockport County, Barry is back at Villa Park and reportedly attracting interest from a raft of Championship clubs.

Leeds have been credited with interest in the forward, who can also operate out wide or as an attacking midfielder.

Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have also been linked, as have Derby County, Millwall and a clutch of other clubs.

Louie Barry was recalled from his loan at Stockport County by Aston Villa.
Louie Barry was recalled from his loan at Stockport County by Aston Villa. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Speaking in his latest press conference, Emery explained a “new plan” will be laid out for Barry.

He said: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well.

“He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan.

“With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”

Louie Barry impressed out on loan at Stockport County.
Louie Barry impressed out on loan at Stockport County. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

When asked whether it had been decided if he would be staying or going, Emery said “no”.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Barry, who has been capped by England at various youth levels.

He joined Villa in 2020, making the switch after a year in Barcelona’s esteemed youth system. West Bromwich Albion had previously had Barry in their ranks.

