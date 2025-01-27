Nottingham Forest prospect Esapa Osong has found a new loan club following the end of his stay at Rotherham United.

The 20-year-old has been prolific for Forest at youth level and made his first loan move away from the club in the summer.

He joined Rotherham following their relegation to League One but failed to hit the ground running in South Yorkshire.

Opportunities proved limited and the forward was recalled by his parent club having scored once in 10 appearances.

Esapa Osong has impressed for Nottingham Forest at youth level. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Osong has now moved further down the League One table, linking up with Cambridge on a loan deal running until the end of the season.

He said: “I am really excited to get going - I just want to play football now. It’s a big opportunity for me and I am ready to take it.”

Osong will be working under former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk, who took charge of Cambridge in March 2024.

