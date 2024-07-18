Rotherham United continue recruitment drive with loan capture of Nottingham Forest prodigy
Osong has joined on a season-long loan deal, making his first move away from the City Ground. He has been on Forest’s books since 2017, when he made the step up to academy level from grassroots.
Forest gave the forward his senior debut in February 2023, introducing him in a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester United.
The 19-year-old will now work under Steve Evans as the Millers prepare for a return to League One. He will give Evans another option in the attacking department, joining Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill.
Evans had previously alluded to the possible addition of another forward, explaining how a sales pitch had been made to an in-demand attacker. As reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, he said: “We've pitched to him. He's a beautiful kid from a beautiful family.
"I met him and he came with his mum and the people who look after him. For me, it was worthwhile. I think the boy will be a really good player. I’m hoping I’ve done enough to convince him and his family.”
Rotherham have now made 12 summer signings as they look to ensure their stay in the third tier is short. Osong has become the club’s second loan addition, following Joseph Hungbo through the door at the New York Stadium.
Rotherham’s other 10 new faces have all arrived on permanent details and include the likes of Cameron Dawson, Joe Rafferty and Joe Powell.
