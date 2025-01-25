Aston Villa’s Leeds United-linked playmaker Emi Buendia is reportedly being eyed by Bayer Leverkusen.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buendia has history with Leeds boss Daniel Farke, having flourished under his tutelage when the pair worked together at Norwich City.

It was therefore unsurprising when the Argentina-capped star was eyed by Leeds during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ chief executive officer Angus Kinnear confirmed there was interest from Elland Road, but that a deal could not be done.

Emi Buendia has struggled for starts at Aston Villa this season. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

He said: “Buendia was on our list and very clearly from Aston Villa, wasn’t going to be released, and the player didn’t want to come back down to Championship level, he felt he’d served his time at Championship level.”

The 28-year-old has found opportunities limited this season, fuelling talk of Leeds potentially reviving their interest.

Speaking after starting Buendia in a Champions League clash with Monaco earlier this week, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "He has the option to leave but today we needed him. He played fantastic with his quality, his mentality and commitment to the squad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports, Buendia is now being considered as a potential addition by Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Daniel Farke managed Emi Buendia at Norwich City. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The German club are believed to be weighing up a loan-to-buy deal, over three years on from Buendia’s £33m switch to Villa Park.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will go back in for Buendia, although the emergence of interest from a top-flight side would most likely hurt the Championship side’s chances.

However, reports of admiring glances from elsewhere could also jolt Leeds into action as the window deadline approaches.