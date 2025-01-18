Leeds United handed transfer opportunity as Aston Villa boss makes admission over £33m playmaker
Over three years have passed since Villa forked out a reported £33m to prise Buendia from Norwich City, where he had flourished under the tutelage of Daniel Farke.
With Farke now in charge of Leeds, the Whites were linked with a move for the playmaker back in the summer window.
Leeds’ chief executive officer Angus Kinnear confirmed there had been interest in the 28-year-old, who has been capped by Argentina.
A move failed to materialise but it appears Buendia could be given the chance to seek regular minutes away from Villa Park.
As reported by Birmingham Live, Emery said: "Always we are trying to improve the team. The players who are here with us, always we are supporting them. He had last year a long injury but he started this year progressively getting better.
"He didn’t 100 per cent in the season until now. But now he is playing more minutes and helping the team. But maybe he can have the possibility to leave.
"For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and being comfortable playing again in the starting XI. Of course, now he is helping us and I am happy with his attitude."
Leeds have deployed Brenden Aaronson in the ‘number 10’ role this season, having reintegrated the USA international following his season on loan at Union Berlin.
While his goal return of seven is not to be sniffed at, he has divided opinion among supporters.
