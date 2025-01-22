Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has insisted Leeds United-linked Emi Buendia still has the option to leave the club.

Buendia joined the Midlands club in 2021, moving from Norwich City for a reported £33m. He had flourished at Carrow Road under the tutelage of Daniel Farke, now in charge of Leeds.

The connection between the two fuelled talk of a reunion in the summer window and Leeds’ chief executive officer Angus Kinnear confirmed there had been interest from Elland Road.

He said: “Buendia was on our list and very clearly from Aston Villa, wasn’t going to be released, and the player didn’t want to come back down to Championship level, he felt he’d served his time at Championship level.”

Emi Buendia has not made a single Premier League start for Aston Villa this season. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, Buendia’s lack of starts at Villa Park has caused talk of a potential move to resurface.

Leeds have deployed Brenden Aaronson in the ‘number 10’ role for the bulk of the current campaign but there have been calls for another option to be recruited.

Buendia started in Villa’s Champions League defeat to Monaco last night (January 21), completing 86 minutes.

However, in his post-match press conference, Emery insisted the 28-year-old could still seek pastures new.

He said: "He has the option to leave but today we needed him. He played fantastic with his quality, his mentality and commitment to the squad."

Emi Buendia was eyed by Leeds United in the summer. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Emery had previously floated the possibility of sanctioning an exit for the Argentine. Last week, he said: "Always, we are trying to improve the team. The players who are here with us, always we are supporting them. He had last year a long injury but he started this year progressively getting better.

"He didn’t 100 per cent in the season until now. But now he is playing more minutes and helping the team. But maybe he can have the possibility to leave.

