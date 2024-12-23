'Perfectionist' Brenden Aaronson on finding right balance on Leeds United return

BRENDEN AARONSON thinks working with a psychological coach has given him the right balance to resurrect his Leeds United career.

The American international was one of many senior players who triggered options in their contract to leave on loan when Leeds were relegated in 2023. But he and Max Wober were the only ones to return for this Championship campaign.

Many fans are still lukewarm about the playmaker but his manager, Daniel Farke, is not, using Aaronson from the bench in the first two league matches this season and starting him in every one since.

Aaronson scored his sixth goal of the campaign in Saturday's 4-0 win over Oxford United, and made Jayden Bogle's. Afterwards he revealed how he has tried to get the best out of himself.

"I am someone that puts a lot of pressure on myself," he admitted. "I think that’s kind of my downfall. I’m a perfectionist and want to be the best player I can be.

"But this year I’ve had my fiancee (Milana) out with me, my family came out (before Christmas).

"The biggest thing for me was, when I was working with my mental coach, I was not putting so much pressure on myself but going out and playing with my instincts and the way I want to play, a guy that wants to be all over the pitch getting on the ball and creating.

"From being like that and then working on my finishing in training, I am going to get goals and assists – and I need to keep going like that. I keep trying to be confident in front of goal and take my chances."

GOAL: Brenden Aaronson (right) celebrates with Manor Solomon, who would soon add his name to the scoresheet

Aaronson returned after a season at Union Berlin, who narrowly avoided relegation from Germany’s Bundesliga having qualified for the Champions League in 2022-23.

"It wasn’t the easiest situation to come back to," he admitted.

"I had a lot of people telling me this was the best situation and in my head too, I always wanted to come back and prove myself.

"That’s the person I am, that’s the player I am.

"I wanted to prove to everybody why you bought me in the first place and I will continue to prove myself and get better and better. This is just the starting point."

Farke was particularly pleased for 24-year-old Aaronson.

"We spoke about his relentless effort and he's so important for our balance," he said. "Sometimes he could be a bit more tidy, he's still a young lad but his numbers are quite good at the moment.

"In the first half he had a couple of chances so we spoke to him at half-time to say he should concentrate on putting his body over the ball.

"It was a well-taken goal with a good, tidy first touch and ice-cold finish. It's good for the confidence, and all the offensive players chipped in with assists and goals. It was the right scoreline."