Leeds United and Middlesbrough are both represented in the latest Scotland under-21s squad.

A 24-man squad has been named for two friendly matches against Norway and features Jeremiah Mullen of Leeds as well as Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney. The latter has just enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Riverside, making 36 league appearances including both play-off semi-final legs.

Mullen is still waiting for his senior debut at Elland Road, but has been named as a substitute in the Premier League twice this season. He was also crucial for Leeds’ under-21 side in their Premier League 2 Division Two promotion-winning campaign.

The Scotland under-21s squad features a number of young Premier League talents, including Manchester City’s Lewis Fiorini and Cieran Slicker and Liverpool’s Ben Doak.

Hackney enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Riverside. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Both friendlies against Norway will be held in Spain and the fixture dates have been confirmed as June 15 and 18. Below is the squad list in full.