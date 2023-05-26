All Sections
Leeds United prodigy Jeremiah Mullen and Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney named in Scotland U21s squad

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are both represented in the latest Scotland under-21s squad.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:04 BST

A 24-man squad has been named for two friendly matches against Norway and features Jeremiah Mullen of Leeds as well as Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney. The latter has just enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Riverside, making 36 league appearances including both play-off semi-final legs.

Mullen is still waiting for his senior debut at Elland Road, but has been named as a substitute in the Premier League twice this season. He was also crucial for Leeds’ under-21 side in their Premier League 2 Division Two promotion-winning campaign.

The Scotland under-21s squad features a number of young Premier League talents, including Manchester City’s Lewis Fiorini and Cieran Slicker and Liverpool’s Ben Doak.

Hackney enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Riverside. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesHackney enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Riverside. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Hackney enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Riverside. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Both friendlies against Norway will be held in Spain and the fixture dates have been confirmed as June 15 and 18. Below is the squad list in full.

Squad: Azeem Abdulai (Swansea City), Matthew Anderson (Celtic), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town, Lyall Cameron (Dundee), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen), Lewis Fiorini (Manchester City), Hayden Hackney (Middlesborough), Jay Hogarth (Alloa Athletic), Max Johnston (Motherwell), Leon King (Rangers), Dire Mebude (Manchester City). Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds United), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Jack Newman (Dundee United), Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian), Josh Reid (Coventry City), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City), Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Smith (Swansea City), Ben Summers (Celtic).

