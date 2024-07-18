Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has reportedly joined League One side Stockport County on trial.

The 20-year-old has been on the books at Elland Road since 2020, when he swapped Liverpool’s youth system for Thorp Arch. He has since ascended the ranks and has been a key figure at under-21 level for the Whites.

In January, he was loaned to Inverness Caledonian Thistle of the Scottish second tier and managed four appearances before injury curtailed his campaign. He could be heading out again for the 2024/25 season, with Stockport thought to be running the rule over him.

A ball-playing defender, Chilokoa-Mullen has been capped by Scotland at youth level and been in and around the senior set-up at Leeds. If he can rack up minutes and experience in the third tier, he could potentially be catapulted up the pecking order.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has not yet made a first-team breakthrough at Leeds United. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he has linked up with Stockport at their pre-season camp in Spain, reuniting with his former Leeds teammate Lewis Bate. Once considered among Chelsea’s brightest prospects, Bate generated plenty of excitement when he moved to Leeds in 2021.

It was hoped that Bate, as well as fellow England youth internationals Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, would be future stars of the Leeds first team.

However, it has not quite worked out for the quartet and only Gelhardt is currently in Daniel Farke’s squad. Bate ended last season on loan at Milton Keynes Dons before being released by Leeds at the end of the season.