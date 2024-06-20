Stockport County complete free transfer deal for Leeds United midfielder after MK Dons spell
The 21-year-old was released by the Whites at the end of the 2023/24 season, three years after he joined the club from Chelsea. A former England youth international, Bate was once deemed among the brightest prospects at Elland Road.
He made a handful of senior appearances and featured in the Premier League, but failed to establish himself as a first-team regular. Loan stints at Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons followed before he was allowed to permanently depart.
Bate has been given a chance to kickstart his career at Edgeley Park, signing a three-year deal. He was previously targeted by the Hatters in January but instead went to MK Dons.
Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “Lewis is a player that we attempted to sign in January but it wasn’t to be. From that point, we’ve kept an eye on his situation and when we knew he was being released by Leeds, we immediately renewed our interest.
"We’ve had to be really patient as there was interest in Lewis from higher up, but thankfully our patience has been rewarded. For some time now, we’ve felt that our biggest evolution as a team would come from a ball playing midfielder that will not only receive the ball in tight areas but manipulate space and play forward, as well as driving forward when the opportunity presents.
“Lewis is fantastic at all of these things and will be of huge importance to our development. Personally, for him, playing in the Premier League and Championship is where he wants to get back to and we really feel he has every opportunity for that to be the case.”
Stockport have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, climbing from the National League North to League One. Last term, they were crowned League Two champions.
The club’s director of football Simon Wilson said: “This is a player we have chased hard to get since before January, and I’m delighted that we have finally got him. Lewis is a terrific footballer that we believe will really compliment the players we already have and can do everything we require from his position. His best years are ahead of him, and we undoubtedly will see some of those here at Edgeley Park.”
