Liam Cooper could still have Leeds United future as Championship club release Sheffield Wednesday loanee

Leeds United have left the door open for Liam Cooper to remain at Elland Road next season.

When the Whites published their retained list on Friday, they revealed their captain has not been offered a new contract but is "in talks". They are likely to be on hold, with Cooper expected to be in the 26-man European Championship squad Scotland submit to UEFA on Friday night.

They triggered a one-year extension clause in the contract the full-back signed on returning to the club 12 months ago.

STAYING ON? Liam Cooper looked a lot like someone saying goodbye to the Leeds United fans after May's Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road

Cody Drameh has been offered a new deal – perhaps an attempt to cash in on a player loaned to Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City in the last three seasons – and the versatile Jamie Shackleton is also in discussions.

Only Ayling, Poveda and Bate, an 89th-minute League Cup substitute against Shrewsbury Town, played first-team football for Leeds last season.

Drameh has only made one league appearance for Leeds since annoying then-coach Marcelo Bielsa by asking to join Cardiff on loan in January 2022.

Harry Christy, Joseph Snowdon and Luca Thomas have been offered new deals.

Cooper joined from Chesterfield 10 years ago but it felt like the Hull-born defender's time might be coming to an end after eight Championship starts in 2023-24 – one since New Year's Day.

Farke, though, has always spoken highly of his leadership.

With their play-off semi-final second leg against Norwich City won, Cooper came on as a substitute and his emotional lap of the Elland Road pitch at full-time felt a lot like a goodbye.

It might yet be, but there is a chance he could be back at his boyhood club next season.