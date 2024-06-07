Liam Cooper could still have Leeds United future as Championship club release Sheffield Wednesday loanee
When the Whites published their retained list on Friday, they revealed their captain has not been offered a new contract but is "in talks". They are likely to be on hold, with Cooper expected to be in the 26-man European Championship squad Scotland submit to UEFA on Friday night.
Sam Byram's experience will be retained after a season where manager Daniel Farke frequently cited a lack of it as why Leeds fell just short of promotion, beaten by Southampton in the play-off final.
They triggered a one-year extension clause in the contract the full-back signed on returning to the club 12 months ago.
Cody Drameh has been offered a new deal – perhaps an attempt to cash in on a player loaned to Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City in the last three seasons – and the versatile Jamie Shackleton is also in discussions.
Ian Poveda, who ended last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, has been released, along with Charlie Allen, Lewis Bate, Keenan Carole, Cuba Diboe, Scott Godden, Morten Spencer, Harvey Sutcliffe and Dani van den Heuvel. Stuart Dallas has retired and Luke Ayling made a successful loan at Middlesbrough permanent.
Only Ayling, Poveda and Bate, an 89th-minute League Cup substitute against Shrewsbury Town, played first-team football for Leeds last season.
Drameh has only made one league appearance for Leeds since annoying then-coach Marcelo Bielsa by asking to join Cardiff on loan in January 2022.
Harry Christy, Joseph Snowdon and Luca Thomas have been offered new deals.
Cooper joined from Chesterfield 10 years ago but it felt like the Hull-born defender's time might be coming to an end after eight Championship starts in 2023-24 – one since New Year's Day.
Farke, though, has always spoken highly of his leadership.
With their play-off semi-final second leg against Norwich City won, Cooper came on as a substitute and his emotional lap of the Elland Road pitch at full-time felt a lot like a goodbye.
It might yet be, but there is a chance he could be back at his boyhood club next season.
Some of those listed as retained will not be, with the Whites needing to sell assets to comply with financial fair play regulations after missing promotion.