Leeds United's pre-season visit is a boost for Harrogate Town's coffers

Stuart Rayner
Published 7th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
Leeds United will travel to Harrogate Town for a pre-season friendly in July, in a boost to the League Two club.

It is hard to imagine the North Yorkshire club not selling out their 5,000 capacity stadium as they look to build on last season, the best in their short Football League history. The Whites last visited for a pre-season game in 2017.

The match is the second summer friendly announced by Leeds, whose plans for the new season were delayed by reaching the Championship play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Southampton. They are also due to welcome Valencia to Elland Road in August.

For Harrogate the July 19 game will sandwich matches at home to League One Huddersfield Town (July 13) and Championship Sheffield United (23).

The Leeds game is due to kick off at 3pm.

Last season the Sulphurites finished 13th in League Two with 63 points, both clubs records.

The 2024-25 campaign starts for both clubs on August 10, with the fixtures announced on June 26.

